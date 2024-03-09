Captain Smart in trouble as John Kumah’s wife drags him to the police station

- Advertisement -

Apostle Lilian Kumah, the wife of deceased John Kumah has dragged controversial media personality, Captain Smart to the police station for investigations.

Per reports flying across social media platforms, Apostle Lilian Kumah went to the Accra Police Headquarters to lodge a complaint against the Onua TV presenter following his numerous allegations that John Kumah was poisoned.

According to Lilian, the statements by the media personality keep tarnishing the reputation of her family, making people point fingers at them.

Madam Lilian has implored the police to invite Captain Smart and interrogate him as soon as possible because according to her, the media personality knows better than doctors and can facilitate investigations.

Meanwhile, Captain Smart is yet to respond to Lilian Kumah, the wife of John Kumah.