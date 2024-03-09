Dr. Grace Boadu Goes Home Today; Video From Her Funeral Trends

- Advertisement -

Chief Executive Officer of the Grace Gift Herbal Clinic, Dr. Grace Boadu goes home today, 9th March, 2024.

In a viral video, the funeral ceremony of Dr. Grace Boadu has commenced, as her lovers and Ghanaians at large are seen trooping in, obviously to pay their last respect to Dr. Grace Boadu.

On the other hand, the family of the deceased doctor is seen gently seated taking part in the final funeral rites of their beloved.

Even though scenes close to Dr. Grace Boadu were not taken, one could deduce that the doctor was laid for family, neighbors, lovers, and Ghanaians to pay their last respect.