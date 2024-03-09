type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMother of Grace Boadu Cries Like A Baby At Her Funeral
Entertainment

Mother of Grace Boadu Cries Like A Baby At Her Funeral

By Razak GHPAGE
Updated:
- Advertisement -

The immediate family of the Chief Executive Officer of the Grace Gift Herbal Clinic, Dr. Grace Boadu are in a state of melancholy as their beloved goes home today, 9th March 2024.

READ ALSO: Dr. Grace Boadu Goes Home Today; Video From Her Funeral Trends

Traditionally and under normal circumstances, a child is supposed to bury their parents, however, the story has changed as the mother of Dr. Grace Boadu is rather burying her daughter today.

In viral videos, the final funeral right of the late herbal doctor has commenced as family, loved ones, neighbors, and Ghanaians are to pay their last respects to her.

READ ALSO: “Wano s3 saman trumu”- netizens drag Afia Schwar

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Sadly enough, a camera captured the mother of Dr. Grace Boadu crying bitterly like the world has come to an end, a clear indication that indeed, Dr. Grace Boadu, whilst alive was a woman of substance.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:Gh Page

TODAY

Saturday, March 9, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
83.9 ° F
83.9 °
83.9 °
75 %
2.2mph
75 %
Sat
87 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more