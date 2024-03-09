Mother of Grace Boadu Cries Like A Baby At Her Funeral

- Advertisement -

The immediate family of the Chief Executive Officer of the Grace Gift Herbal Clinic, Dr. Grace Boadu are in a state of melancholy as their beloved goes home today, 9th March 2024.

Traditionally and under normal circumstances, a child is supposed to bury their parents, however, the story has changed as the mother of Dr. Grace Boadu is rather burying her daughter today.

In viral videos, the final funeral right of the late herbal doctor has commenced as family, loved ones, neighbors, and Ghanaians are to pay their last respects to her.

Sadly enough, a camera captured the mother of Dr. Grace Boadu crying bitterly like the world has come to an end, a clear indication that indeed, Dr. Grace Boadu, whilst alive was a woman of substance.