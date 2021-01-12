Catching Carlos Ahenkorah was easy because I was a 100m sprinter at TAMASCO- Muntaka

- Advertisement -

Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka has bragged that the MP for the Tema West Municipality, Carlos Ahenkorah, was never getting away with the ballots he tried to snatch away with him in the room.

Muntaka stated that he was able to stop Ahenkorah right in his tracks because he was a sprinter back in High School.

The lawmaker made this statement while speaking to Kojo Marfo on Kumasi-based Abusua FM and recollecting the disruption at the inauguration of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.

The scuffle which led to Muntaka and Carlos Ahenkorah involved in a bust-up was initiated by the latter’s attempt to steal away some ballot papers from the election of the Speaker of Parliament.

Muntaka said that he was able to grab the latter right in time before he went out the door because he was a 100-metre sprinter at Tamale Secondary School.

“Kojo, I was a sprinter when I was at TAMASCO that’s why I could easily stop Carlos Ahenkorah from running away with the ballot papers he stole and chewed some. If you go to the school, they will tell you about my exploit, he said.