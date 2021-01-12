type here...
GhPage News Catching Carlos Ahenkorah was easy because I was a 100m sprinter at...
News

Catching Carlos Ahenkorah was easy because I was a 100m sprinter at TAMASCO- Muntaka

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Muntaka Carlos Ahenkorah
Muntaka Carlos Ahenkorah
- Advertisement -

Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka has bragged that the MP for the Tema West Municipality, Carlos Ahenkorah, was never getting away with the ballots he tried to snatch away with him in the room.

Muntaka stated that he was able to stop Ahenkorah right in his tracks because he was a sprinter back in High School.

The lawmaker made this statement while speaking to Kojo Marfo on Kumasi-based Abusua FM and recollecting the disruption at the inauguration of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.

The scuffle which led to Muntaka and Carlos Ahenkorah involved in a bust-up was initiated by the latter’s attempt to steal away some ballot papers from the election of the Speaker of Parliament.

Muntaka said that he was able to grab the latter right in time before he went out the door because he was a 100-metre sprinter at Tamale Secondary School.

“Kojo, I was a sprinter when I was at TAMASCO that’s why I could easily stop Carlos Ahenkorah from running away with the ballot papers he stole and chewed some. If you go to the school, they will tell you about my exploit, he said.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
91.4 ° F
91.4 °
91.4 °
52 %
2.2mph
40 %
Tue
88 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News