Prof Pius Abioje, a former Catholic Priest and lecturer at the University of Ilorin, Kwara State, has revealed why he dropped the cassock to engage in traditional worship.

He said that he was deceived into joining Christianity and becoming a priest but when he came back to his senses, he abandoned the priesthood.

According to the former Head of the Department of Religion at UNILORIN, he left the Catholic church because the doctrines he preached did not sit well with him, and maturity helped him come to the realisation.

Abioje said; “Along the line, I saw that it (priesthood) was not where I belonged but I could not just rush out of it. In the first instance, I never saw myself being celibate, that was why I was surprised when I saw myself joining the priesthood and I had to consult a diviner. I started envying married people. That is what I can tell you.”

He also spoke about how long he served as a priest before quitting.

“I started with St Kizito’s Minor Seminary in Ede (Osun State) in 1973. After that, I attended SS Peter and Paul Catholic Seminary, Bodija, Ibadan (Oyo State) in 1977. In 1981,

I was sent to Rome with the current Bishop of Oyo Diocese, Emmanual Badejo; we studied together in Rome and that was where we completed our seminary training with a university degree. We returned to Nigeria and I was ordained in 1985 and left in 2000, 15 years after“

