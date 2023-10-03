type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsCause of Mrs. Theresah Kuffour's Death Revealed
News

Cause of Mrs. Theresah Kuffour’s Death Revealed

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Theresa Aba Kufuor, the wife of the second president of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, the former president John Agyekum Kufuor, has died at the age of 87.

She died, on Sunday 1 October 2023, 24 days to her 88th birthday. Theresa Kufuor (née Mensah) was born on 25 October 1935.

She was a retired nurse and midwife. Her husband, the former president John Agyekum Kufuor, was at home with her when his wife, to whom he has been married for over 60 years, passed away.

Incidentally, President Nana Akufo-Addo had travelled to pay a visit to the former president and her passing is said to have happened shortly before he arrived.

READ ALSO: Mrs Theresah Kuffour died right in the presence of President Akufo Addo while at Kuffour’s residence for a convo

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Mrs Kufuor had been facing health challenges for nearly eight years leading up to her passing. Despite her advanced age, her prolonged illness took a toll on her, ultimately resulting in her passing.

This revelation was made by the spokesperson for Ex-President Kuffour during an interview with Okatakyie Afrifa, shedding light on the health struggles that Mrs Theresah Kufuor had endured during the latter part of her life.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

Subscribe to watch new videos

As Ghanaians mourn the loss of Theresa Aba Kufuor, they will remember her contributions and legacy with gratitude.

Her passing is not just a loss to her family but to the entire nation, and her memory will undoubtedly live on in the hearts of many.

READ ALSO: Ex-President Agyekum Kuffour finally speaks on wife’s death – VIDEO

Source:GHPAGE

TODAY

Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Accra
scattered clouds
76.3 ° F
76.3 °
76.3 °
89 %
2.4mph
49 %
Tue
82 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
77 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways