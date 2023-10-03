Cause of Mrs. Theresah Kuffour’s Death Revealed

- Advertisement -

Theresa Aba Kufuor, the wife of the second president of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, the former president John Agyekum Kufuor, has died at the age of 87.

She died, on Sunday 1 October 2023, 24 days to her 88th birthday. Theresa Kufuor (née Mensah) was born on 25 October 1935.

She was a retired nurse and midwife. Her husband, the former president John Agyekum Kufuor, was at home with her when his wife, to whom he has been married for over 60 years, passed away.

Incidentally, President Nana Akufo-Addo had travelled to pay a visit to the former president and her passing is said to have happened shortly before he arrived.

READ ALSO: Mrs Theresah Kuffour died right in the presence of President Akufo Addo while at Kuffour’s residence for a convo

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Mrs Kufuor had been facing health challenges for nearly eight years leading up to her passing. Despite her advanced age, her prolonged illness took a toll on her, ultimately resulting in her passing.

This revelation was made by the spokesperson for Ex-President Kuffour during an interview with Okatakyie Afrifa, shedding light on the health struggles that Mrs Theresah Kufuor had endured during the latter part of her life.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

As Ghanaians mourn the loss of Theresa Aba Kufuor, they will remember her contributions and legacy with gratitude.

Her passing is not just a loss to her family but to the entire nation, and her memory will undoubtedly live on in the hearts of many.

READ ALSO: Ex-President Agyekum Kuffour finally speaks on wife’s death – VIDEO