CCCTV captures moment armed men snatched the mobile phone of a guy in public

By Qwame Benedict
Armed robbers
The world some people have maintained is changing each passing day.

We have always thought thieves only operate mostly at night but in recent times things are changing as they can now rob you in broad day light sometimes even in the presence of security personnels.

A new video we has chanced upon on social media shows the moment some men numbering about three sitting on a motorbike and snatching the phone of a guy in public.

In the CCTV footage, the guy with the phone was standing in the open making a phone call when out of no where these men on a motorbike got closer.

One of them got down went to him and pulled a knife threatening to stab the guy after snatching the phone from him.

The guy looked on helplessly after they were done taking the phone from him.

Source:Ghpage

