CCTV footage captures mother and son shop-lifting in a wine shop

We all know that the system is hard as some people would always say it but for a mother and her son to team up to steal is something else.

A CCTV footage available to us shows the moment a mother and her son were shop-lifting in a wine shop in Tema.

According to the owners of the shop, the mother and son entered the shop under the pretense of buying some drinks little did they know they both had a different agenda.

In the video, the woman clad in black attire (possibly mourning the death of someone) was moving around the shop with her son.

The son then took a box and brought out one of the drinks and gave it to his mom who also placed it in her underwear.

The unidentifed some also took another box and also after taking one of the content out also placed it in his trousers.

Watch the video below:

The owners of the shop are calling on the general public to provide them with information that can lead to the arrest of the two.