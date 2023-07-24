type here...
Cecilia Dapaah arrested by the Special Prosecutor

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources Cecilia Abena Dapaah has been arrested by the office of the Special Prosecutor for suspected corruption and corruption-related offences.

The arrest comes after her resignation as a minister in the wake of revelations that she had stashed huge cash in her bedroom, part of which got stolen by two of her “house helps’.

According to a press release from the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, dated July 24, 2023, Mrs Dapaah, who was detained earlier today, is being questioned by his team regarding the sizable amount of cash and other valuables that were stolen from her bedroom.

According to court records, Mrs Dapaah had filed a lawsuit against two of her domestic helpers for allegedly taking $1 million, $300,000, millions of Cedis, and some jewellery.

Read the statement:

