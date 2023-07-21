Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Two domestic helpers of Cecilia Abena Dapaah and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour, are accused of stealing money and other valuables worth millions of Ghana Cedis and are being prosecuted in an Accra Circuit Court.

The couple’s chamber in their home in Abelemkpe, an Accra suburb, is where the allegedly stolen funds were found.

Between July and October 2022, Patience Botwe, 18, and Sarah Agyei, 30, are accused of stealing the couple’s money and personal belongings.

The first defendant, (A1) Patience, is being brought before the same court alongside her father, as well as her present and former partners.

Patience and Sarah (A2) are accused of stealing US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis, as well as conspiring to commit a crime on one count.

In the same time frame, Patience and Sarah are accused of stealing the personal belongings of Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, including a variety of garments worth GHC 95,000, handbags, and fragrances.

The remaining items are jewellery worth $95,000 from Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

However, Patience by herself took six pieces of Kente cloth costing GH90,000 and six sets of men’s clothes worth US$3,000 over the same time period. These items belonged to the minister’s husband.

Benjamin (A3), a 29-year-old plumber, Kweku Botwe (A4), a 65-year-old businessman, and Malik Dauda (A5), a 23-year-old unemployed man, have all been accused of defrauding the government of GH1 million and GH180,000, respectively.

The money indicated was taken from a bedroom that Cecilia Abena Dapaah shares with her husband, as was previously established, and is all property of Cecilia Abena Dapaah and her husband.

On Thursday, July 20, 2023, Susana Ekuful, the judge of an Accra Circuit Court, heard the arraignment of all five accused people.

Although their pleas have not yet been heard, Sarah has been granted bail in the amount of GH1,000,000 with two sureties. The sureties are required to leave their Ghana ID cards with the court’s registrar.

Because Sarah is a breastfeeding mother, bail was granted.

The case is adjourned to August 2, 2023.

