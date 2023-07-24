- Advertisement -

A husband has been left in shock after discovering that his wife whom he married some 15 years ago has been secretly married to another man for the past 7 years.

According to the man identified as Abraha Ambani, he married his darling wife when he was just twenty-five(25) years old in a simple traditional ceremony.

He continued that his wife was twenty(20) years the time of their marriage and they were blessed with a daughter in 2009.

Also Read: Ajagurajah and Amerado engage in a lyrical battle

The soft-spoken father claimed that when their daughter was three months old, his wife abandoned them and never came back.

Ambani claimed that after a few years of happiness, his wife’s behaviour changed.

He mentioned that day his wife informed him that she had clients at different locations who wanted to plait their hair so she was going to be away for some days and due to that he(husband) drove her to one location.

Unknown to him, she was rather going to her introduction ceremony at the second husband’s house and at that time she was 2 months pregnant with their second child.

Also Read: Countless abortions have caused your inability to give birth after 7 years of marriage – Asantewaa told

Fast forward, to when she was due to deliver, he personally drove her the hospital where she successfully delivered their second child.

They did the birth certificate and he was to pick it up later but was given a copy of the birth certificate to bring when he is coming to pick up the original copy.

When he went to pick up the certificate on the agreed date, he was told the certificate was lost he left the hospital with the promise that they would call him back when they saw it.

He now decided to move with his family to a different neighbourhood and it was at this point he discovered that his wife was cheating on him.

Mr Ambani disclosed that he stumbled on the lost birth certificate in the bag of his wife while packing their stuff and to his surprise the name of their second child had been changed and the name of the father wasn’t his name but that of a different man.

Also Read: 57 years at the BAR and you ask irrelevant questions? – Godfred Dame to Tsatsu Tsikata

He also realized that she had also rented a house closer to theirs for three years so they could be meeting there to engage in their affairs.

He searched for the man on Facebook and connected with him where he explained to the man that the woman he was having an affair with was his wife. But the man also insisted that he was rather married to the woman and even shared photos of their wedding with him.

The matter was referred to the Pastor who officiated their marriage where it was revealed that the woman played with the two of them.

Read More: Two house helps arrested for allegedly stealing $1 Million, €300k & millions of cedis