Celebrities who endorsed Nana Addo should be ashamed of themselves – Mr Beautiful

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of celebrities who endorsed Nana Addo with Mr Beautiful
Celebrities-and-Mr-Beautiful
Popular Kumawood and known sympathiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Clement Bonney aka Mr Beautiful has fired his colleagues who supported President Nana Addo to win the 2016 and 2020 elections.

All the celebrities who publicly supported Nana Addo’s candidacy, in Mr Beautiful’s opinion, ought to be ashamed of themselves.

Mr Beautiful said that his fellow actors and actresses ought to lower their heads in terrible humiliation in an interview with Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast-based property FM.

He said: “Because the Nana Addo that they claimed to be the messiah that they brought has done a lot of damage and has collapsed this country totally,”

“Akufo Addo has eroded all the gains that we’ve had as a country and has taken us back and he didn’t bring anything better to Ghana.

