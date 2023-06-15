type here...
I used my money to campaign for Nana Addo to win power – Big Akwes

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Big-Akwes-and-Nana-Addo
In 2024 Ghanaians would be heading to the polls to elect a new president and while some celebrities have started endorsing their preferred candidate, others are also speaking about their regrets.

One person speaking about his regret is Kumawood star Big Akwes who in an interview revealed that he campaigned for the current President Nana Akufo Addo and the NPP before the last elections.

According to the actor, in 2016 he and some other people contributed money to the NPP because they thought President Nana Addo was coming to turn things around.

He added that they were very convinced by the promises made by the then flagbearer Nana Addo because he used sweet words on them which got them to believe he was going to do what he promised.

While shedding tears he said: “All of us are aware that we voted for our president Nana Akufo-Addo for him to come and help us (amid tears) … In 2016, we provided for them in Kumasi, and myself, gave out my money to support the NPP”.

“So, if he can give us sweet words and, at the end of the day, he will do this to us, our president Nana Akufo-Addo, what we are telling him is that the same hands we used to vote for him, the same hands will decide this time.”

Watch the video below:

    Source:Ghpage

