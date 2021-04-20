Celebrity madman ‘Mona Mo bl3’ cuts off dreadlocks; looks handsome in new photo

A new photo of Samuel Kofi Ampofo, a popular mentally unstable man who is best known for the ‘Mona Mo Bl3’ slogan is looking more handsome after cutting off his bushy dreadlocks.

The celebrity mad man for sometime has caught massive attention on social media following viral videos of him saying the now popular term ‘Mona Mo bl3’ which literally means ‘you are the ones suffering’.

Well, the new photo of the celebrity mad man is fast going viral on social media. He has shaved off one of his visible ‘trademarks’, the unkempt beard and dreadlocks are all barbered.

Ghpage gathers popular broadcaster Kofi Adoma and his entire crew are behind this great transformation. As a means of restoring him back to his rightful senses like before, ‘Mona Mo bl3’ has been taken to a psychiatrist hospital.

He looks more healthy now. The transformation is real. Check out the before and after photo of the man of the moment Samuel Kofi Ampofo, aka “Mona Mo Bl3′ below;

Mona Mo Bl3

Several Ghanaians who have come across some of his trending videos have downplayed the assertion that he is a madman saying that he is just a man with dreadlocks because he speaks with a lot of sense.