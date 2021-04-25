Central Region: Okada rider found dead without his manhood, eyes & ears

Residents at Gomoa Budumburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region are left in a state of fear after a commercial motorbike rider has been found dead with some of his body parts missing.

According to a report by Starr News, the deceased was found dead Saturday morning at Blue road Estate with his manhood, both eyes and ears missing.

The deceased gathered to be in his 30s was reportedly hired by some unknown persons Friday evening around 8:30 pm.

It is believed his chopped-off body parts are to be used for money rituals by his assailants. The body has been deposited at the St. Gregory Government Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

As of the time of filing this report, no arrest has been made yet as police continue to investigate the matter. The Family of the deceased is yet to be found.

The Chief of the area Nana Essel called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to strengthen security in the area to protect law-abiding citizens following the sad incident.