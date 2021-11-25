Chairman Wontumi finally speaks on rumours of joining the NDC

- Advertisement -

NPP’s Ashanti Regional Chairman and party financier, Chairman Wontumi has finally broken silence on the widespread rumors of joining the NDC party.

This comes after Alhaji Sani Mohammed, a founding member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), vouched and described him as a wonderful man after they met behind closed doors.

According to Chairman Wontumi on Akoma FM, his meeting with Alhaji Sani Mohammed has nothing to do with joining the NDC party.

Chairman Wontumi who is very displeased about the rumors added that he only honored Alhaji Sani‘s invitation because of the respect he has for him and not because he wants to join the NDC.

He additionally slammed the convenors of the fake news for trying to mar the relationship he has with his fellow NPP men.

In his own words;

“I am the only regional chairman who has brought the party from the opposition and have maintained power, so you can tell that I have experience and a good track record. That’s why the NDC is seemingly aligning themselves with me so that my party people will believe I am in bed with the opposition so that I lose the election but some of us we have been in politics for a while and these antics are not new to us”.