type here...
GhPageNewsChairman Wontumi finally speaks on rumours of joining the NDC
News

Chairman Wontumi finally speaks on rumours of joining the NDC

By Armani Brooklyn
Chairman Wontumi
- Advertisement -

NPP’s Ashanti Regional Chairman and party financier, Chairman Wontumi has finally broken silence on the widespread rumors of joining the NDC party.

This comes after Alhaji Sani Mohammed, a founding member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), vouched and described him as a wonderful man after they met behind closed doors.

READ ALSO: Captain Smart sends a strong warning to Nana Addo – Here’s why

According to Chairman Wontumi on Akoma FM, his meeting with Alhaji Sani Mohammed has nothing to do with joining the NDC party.

Chairman Wontumi who is very displeased about the rumors added that he only honored Alhaji Sani‘s invitation because of the respect he has for him and not because he wants to join the NDC.

READ ALSO: It would take 5 billion juju men to change the mindset of Ghanaians – Shatta Wale

He additionally slammed the convenors of the fake news for trying to mar the relationship he has with his fellow NPP men.

In his own words;

“I am the only regional chairman who has brought the party from the opposition and have maintained power, so you can tell that I have experience and a good track record. That’s why the NDC is seemingly aligning themselves with me so that my party people will believe I am in bed with the opposition so that I lose the election but some of us we have been in politics for a while and these antics are not new to us”.

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, November 25, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
87 ° F
87 °
87 °
61 %
1.5mph
46 %
Thu
88 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
83 °
Mon
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News