Chairman Wontumi flaunts his 90% complete plush palace for the first time
Lifestyle

Chairman Wontumi flaunts his 90% complete plush palace for the first time

By Armani Brooklyn
Chairman Wontumi flaunts his 90% complete plush palace for the first time
Without a doubt, Chairman Wontumi is amongst the richest men in the country with regard to his mining company and other businesses both known and unknown.

Arguably, Chairman Wontumi’s palace might be the largest and most expensive mansion in the country.

The business magnate and gold merchant has made sure to own that title as he is reported to have blown a whopping $15 million and contracted the most expensive building engineer to work on the mansion.

Although the mansion is near completion, the trending videos on the digital space have sent shivers down the spines of netizens.

The ‘Wontumi Palace’ is expected to be ready for occupation by two months’ time.

If sources from grapevines are anything to go by, it is said that the palace will have about a 40-bedroom complex, a large swimming pool, and a very spacious compound to accommodate all of his expensive cars plus other mind-blowing features.

The question that lingers on the minds of many is how is the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman funding the construction of his mansion.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:Ghpage

