- Advertisement -

Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Mr Bernard Antwi Bosiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has taken over social media trends after exclusive videos of his 90% complete place landed on the internet.

Without a doubt, Chairman Wontumi is amongst the richest men in the country with regard to his mining company and other businesses both known and unknown.

Arguably, Chairman Wontumi’s palace might be the largest and most expensive mansion in the country.

READ ALSO: Chairman Wontumi unveils his new customized Chevrolet Corvette

The business magnate and gold merchant has made sure to own that title as he is reported to have blown a whopping $15 million and contracted the most expensive building engineer to work on the mansion.

Although the mansion is near completion, the trending videos on the digital space have sent shivers down the spines of netizens.

The ‘Wontumi Palace’ is expected to be ready for occupation by two months’ time.

READ ALSO: Chairman Wontumi flaunts his yet-to-be-completed swimming pool

If sources from grapevines are anything to go by, it is said that the palace will have about a 40-bedroom complex, a large swimming pool, and a very spacious compound to accommodate all of his expensive cars plus other mind-blowing features.

The question that lingers on the minds of many is how is the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman funding the construction of his mansion.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Video of Chairman Wontumi’s palace which is under construction surfaces