Chairman Wontumi has a mental problem- Okatakyie Afrifa Descends on Wontumi

Angel Broadcasting Network presenter, Okatakyie Afrifa has dragged Chairman Wontumi as he continues to expose his colleague media personality, Captain Smart.

Okatakyie Afrifa claims regardless of how the Onua TV presenter buttresses his assertion, he still insists the controversial media personality is a liar.

What shocks Okatakyie Afrifa is the fact that Captain Smart said that he witnessed it when poison was being put in the food made for the NPP bigwigs.

The media personality claims there is no sense in Captain Smart’s statement, however, even if it happens to be true, then, the Onua TV presenter is a mad person.

Talking about Chairman Wontumi, Okatakyie Afrifa stated categorically that the NPP bigwig has a mental problem.

This comes after Chairman Wontumi publicly confirmed that indeed, the duo was poisoned by their colleagues in the NPP.

In response to Chairman Wontumi’s statement, Okatakyie Afrifa has described him as a mentally ill person.

According to him, he sees no sense in a public figure like Chairman Wontumi, knowing very well that he was poisoned but keeps mute and let the person who tried to kill him go free.