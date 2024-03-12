- Advertisement -

Controversial media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa of Angel Broadcasting Network has launched a scathing attack on his colleague, Captain Smart.

Okatakyie Afrifa claims he does not understand why the Onua TV show host would always lie to the people of Ghana.

Speaking on Angel TV monitored by Ghpage.com, Okatakyie Afrifa said that there is no sense in Captain Smart making wild allegations that John Kumah was poisoned.

The controversial media personality described Captain Smart as a mad person for saying that he was there when the duo was being poisoned.

Okatakyie Afrifa questioned why Captain Smart would see someone poisoning the food made for top politicians and keep mute for them to eat and die before he comes out to say they were poisoned, adding that he was there when they were being poisoned.