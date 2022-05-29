- Advertisement -

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, better known as Chairman Wontumi, accidentally had his vehicle run into some supporters at the party’s delegates’ conference.

The polls for the election of the party’s Chairperson in the Ashanti Region took place at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday, 28 May 2022.

As he arrived at the stadium, Chairman Wontumi – who was seeking re-election – was filmed standing through the sunroof in his vehicle to wave at his supporters who had gathered at the entrance of the venue.

Having soaked cheers from his supporters, Wontumi got back into his car, only to lose control and run into supporters who had to flee for dear life. No casualties were reported.

A video that was shared by Asaase Radio showed Wontumi quickly pulling his breaks to avert any catastrophe.

Below is a video from the scene of the incident

Meanwhile, Chairman Wontumi has been re-elected as the Ashanti Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He beat his main contender Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, also known as Coka, to retain the Ashanti Regional Chairman position.

While Wontumi polled 667 votes, his rival polled 482 votes.

This is the third time in a row securing the seat as Regional Chairman.