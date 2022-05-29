type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsChairman Wontumi's car accidentally runs into NPP supporters
News

Chairman Wontumi’s car accidentally runs into NPP supporters [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
Chairman Wontumi car run into supporters
Chairman Wontumi arrives at the Baba Yara stadium to rousing cheers from supporters
- Advertisement -

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, better known as Chairman Wontumi, accidentally had his vehicle run into some supporters at the party’s delegates’ conference.

The polls for the election of the party’s Chairperson in the Ashanti Region took place at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday, 28 May 2022.

As he arrived at the stadium, Chairman Wontumi – who was seeking re-election – was filmed standing through the sunroof in his vehicle to wave at his supporters who had gathered at the entrance of the venue.

Having soaked cheers from his supporters, Wontumi got back into his car, only to lose control and run into supporters who had to flee for dear life. No casualties were reported.

A video that was shared by Asaase Radio showed Wontumi quickly pulling his breaks to avert any catastrophe.

Below is a video from the scene of the incident

Meanwhile, Chairman Wontumi has been re-elected as the Ashanti Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He beat his main contender Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, also known as Coka, to retain the Ashanti Regional Chairman position. 

While Wontumi polled 667 votes, his rival polled 482 votes.

This is the third time in a row securing the seat as Regional Chairman.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, May 29, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    84.3 ° F
    84.3 °
    84.3 °
    66 %
    3mph
    80 %
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News