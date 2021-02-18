Chantelle Kudjawu sues Mrs Arhin GHC3.5 million for defamation

Chantelle Kudjawu who has been tagged as the side chick of Eugene Arhin who is the Director of communications at the office of the President of Ghana has sued the wife of Eugene Arhin identified as Mrs Gloria Assan Arhin GHC 3.5 million for defamation.

It would be remembered that Mrs Arhin in filing for divorce from her husband mentioned that her husband was a womanizer and was having an extramarital affair with Chantelle Kudjawu.

According to Chantelle Kudjawu who first got into the news following her pyjamas saga with the Minister of National Security Kan Dapaah, she is innocent with all the allegations levelled against her by Mrs Arhin.

Chantelle who is a mother of three is suing the wife of Eugene Arhin an amount of GHC 3.5 million for defamation of character ,as well as, a retraction of her lies against her and an official apology he which should be published in the Daily Graphic newspaper, as well as the various social media handles and online media that carried the story.

The alleged side-chick in her suit indicated that she is a principled and law-abiding professional who does not compromise on the integrity and dignity of her marriage.

Mrs Arhin as at the time of this publication is yet to comment about this new development.