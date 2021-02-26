LGBTQI should be taught in schools – Former GES Director-General

- Advertisement -

The former director General of the Ghana Education Service, Charles Aheto Tsegah is calling for the addition of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender/transsexual [LGBT+] in the Ghana education curricular.

According to Mr Tsegah when the LGBTQI is included in the curricular, children will gain much knowledge about the practices in society and make an informed decision in future.

Though many Ghanaians stood against the decision to introduce the comprehensive sexuality education in the Ghana education curricular, Mr Tsegah has a different view.

He noted that Children are taught other social vices in school to help them desist from them and avoid mistakes but not for them to practice them.

The former Director general of the Ghana Education Service stressed that it imperative for children to be taught to have knowledge about the movement of the LGBTQI group.

‘In the education system, we don’t teach children to mimic practices that they are thought, especially those that are not in the interest of the public, but it is important for our children to have [the] knowledge.

All of us are bent on saying for lack of knowledge our people perish. It is important that the children know that there is a certain group of individuals who say they’re LGBT+ and this is what they do and how they came about.”

When taught in the school, doesn’t mean children will practice LGBT+. The comprehensive sexuality education came up…designed to address lack of knowledge that children had on this emerging social issues so that they would be informed to make a good decision,” He said on TV3.