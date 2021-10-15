I’ve never cheated on my wife in our 16 years of marriage– Okyeame Kwame

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame has disclosed in an interview that he has never cheated on his beautiful wife Annica since they married. Annica and Kwame have been married for 16 years.

The versatile rapper born Kwame Nsiah-Apau, in a convo with TV3’s Cookie Tee on New Day Show said his wife is still as fresh as the very first time they met. He however explained why he has not cheated on his wife all these years despite the fame.

Okyeame Kwame explained that cheating on his wife is not something that has ever been attracted to him.

Okyeame Kwame iterated that it is not reasonable to have an intimacy with another woman aside from his wife adding that, people should work hard to make their relationship work.

“I really do not think it is wise for me to have an affair with other women aside from my wife. I try my best to have a very honest persona at home so that my children and wife can come through me without tension.”

What the couple said a couple of months ago;

Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame and his wife Annica sometime ago disclosed that their wedding ceremony cost as much as only GHC300.

The couple said this in an interview with Graphic Showbiz ahead of the launch of their first book, Love Locked Down, at the weekend.

Annica shared an insight into their marriage saying: “We don’t really care what anyone thinks about us or our marriage, we live our lives.

“We got married the way we wanted to, signing at the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) minus rings cost us about GH¢300 and we didn’t care what our family would say.“

While people think celebrities only show off their good sides on social media and hide the skeletons in their closets, Okyeame Kwame and Annica said they tell no lies about their marriage.

They insisted that they were not perturbed by additional scrutiny publishing their book would bring to their marriage because they had been truthful.

“I believe it was Plato who said, ‘Truth is the purpose of all inquiry,’ so I’m not concerned about my marriage being scrutinized. I’m not frightened of what it will reveal because it is the truth,” Okyeame Kwame explained.

Annica added: “If you’re not hiding anything, there’s nothing to be frightened of. We are unconcerned with criticism because we are sharing the truth about what happened.”