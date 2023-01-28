Cheaters List: Rank of countries with most unfaithful wives in the world

On social media, there is a ranking of countries with the highest number of unfaithful wives.

A Youtube content creator has curated what he believes to be the rank of cheating wives in these countries and their percentage.

Fortunately or unfortunately, Nigeria was ranked as the leading country in the world with the highest number of unfaithful wives.

Now, here is the full list of the 8 countries with the most unfaithful wives in the world:

8, United States America – 14% of married women have confirmed cheating once or multiple times on their partners.

7, France – 16% of married women have confirmed cheating once or multiple times on their partners.

6, Singapore – 19% of married women have confirmed cheating once or multiple times on their partners.

5, Russia – 33% of married women have confirmed cheating once or multiple times on their partners.

4, Malaysia – 39% of married women have confirmed cheating once or multiple times on their partners.

3, United Kingdom – 42% of married women have confirmed cheating once or multiple times on their partners.

2, Thailand – 59% of married women have confirmed cheating once or multiple times on their partners.

1, Nigeria – 62% of married women have confirmed cheating once or multiple times on their partners.

Check out the video below…