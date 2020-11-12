Check out some photos of the street hawker who is now a presenter thanks to Nana Aba Anamoah

- Advertisement -

Nana Aba Anamoah is still getting praises from social media following how she has been able to transform a street hawker into a television presenter in less than 6months.

It all started when a street hawker known as Ebetoda aka 2Kay Teldem met the award-winning journalist in traffic and told her he dreamt of becoming just like her one day but the problem he has is that he had to drop out of school due to financial issues.

Nana Aba requested he visits her office so they talk about it and see the best way they could go about it.

Weeks down the lane, Ebotoda is set to host his own television programme on Agoo TV and this was shared on the timeline of Nana Aba Anamoah.

Check out some photos of Ebetoda from his street hawking days to the newest presenter in town.