Check out the tall list of all the expensive cars owned by Cheddar

- Advertisement -

Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, is a Ghanaian entrepreneur, industrialist, philanthropist, and real estate mogul. He is the founder and CEO of the Kwarleyz Group.

This umbrella company encompasses numerous brands, including Belfast City & Property Management, Petronia City Construction, and Wonda World Estates.

The accomplished businessman rose from humble beginnings into the accomplished business magnate he is today.

READ ALSO: Cheddar Biography: Real name, age, net worth, cars, houses, wife, children, companies etc

Nana Kwame Bediako’s cars Kwame is a car enthusiast and owns several cars. Here is a look at the vehicles in his current collection.



Rezvani Tank: This is an off-road vehicle manufactured by Rezvani Motors in Irvine, California. It is powered by a 6.4-litre V8 engine that outputs 500 horsepower.



Mercedes Maybach: The businessman owns two of these with customised number plates with ‘FJIC’ and ‘FJ2C’ labels. The letters and numbers are derived from Kwame’s other name, Freedom Jacob Caesar.



Mercedes 300SL Gullwing: This is a nice-looking sports car that features gull wings, as its name suggests. The car is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 engine capable of outputting 215 horsepower.



Rolls-Royce Cullinan: This luxurious vehicle is powered by a 6.8-litre V12 engine capable of 563 horsepower. It has frequently featured in Nana’s social media posts.



Lamborghini Aventador: This is an exotic sports car powered by a 6.5-litre V12 engine. It has a current market price of about $498,258 for the 2022 model.

READ ALSO: Cheddar beats both Mahama and Bawumia in a new presidential polls