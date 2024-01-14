Cheddar Biography: Real name, age, net worth, cars, houses, wife, children, companies etc

- Advertisement -

Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, is a Ghanaian entrepreneur, industrialist, philanthropist, and real estate mogul. He is the founder and CEO of the Kwarleyz Group.

This umbrella company encompasses numerous brands, including Belfast City & Property management, Petronia City Construction, and Wonda World Estates.

The accomplished businessman rose from humble beginnings into the accomplished business magnate he is today. So, just who is Nana Kwame Bediako? Here is a brief look at his details.

Cheddar biography



How old is Nana Kwame Bediako? The entrepreneur is currently 43 years and 11 months old, having been born on February 13, 1980, in Kumasi, Ghana.



While his father was remarkably wealthy, his mother (who brought him up) was quite poor.

Nana grew up alongside his brother and later honed his entrepreneurial skills under his father’s watch

Education

The accomplished businessman attended Accra Academy for his primary school studies.

He then joined Apam Secondary School for his high school studies and then got enrolled at Waltham Forest College in the United Kingdom.

He is also an alumnus of the University of Westminster in London.

Cheddar Profession

After leaving university, Kwame founded a UK-based telecommunications company known as Global Telecommunications and Utilities.



Within a short time, he had a significant number of customers.



He later sold the company to an investor for £410,000. With the sale proceeds, he headed back to his native Ghana and ventured into real estate.

His lengthy presence in the Ghanaian real estate industry has seen him grow into one of the industry’s most notable and influential figures.

His company, The Kwarleyz Group, has investments and business interests in the Ghanaian and international real estate sectors.

Companies

Here is a look at the different firms under the Kwarleyz Group. Wonda World Estates: This development company deals with city planning and urban development in West Africa.



The company’s clients include business executives, luxury enthusiasts, families, corporate entities, and governments.



Petronia City Development Ltd: This is a multi-use city development project sitting on a whopping 2000 acres that aims to provide a fully integrated business hub for the education, financial, mining, oil, and gas industries in West Africa.



The project is on the western side of Ghana, close to the Yaabew and Beahun communities.



BELFAST City Management: This city management, property, and luxury concierge company focuses on providing class-leading professional services to corporate and individual clients.

New Africa Foundation: This charitable organisation seeks to provide social and civic support on problems that humanitarian organisations and governments often overlook.

Nana Kwame has developed more than 500 residential units in Accra through his different companies. He is renowned for his upscale developments, such as the Kwarleyz Apartments and NO.1 Oxford Street.

Cheddar Wife



The business mogul has a wife known as Ruby Bediako. The two have been married for several years since Kwame was 19.



The two have been blessed with three children. Ruby often appears in Kwame’s Instagram posts in which he fondly refers to her as the ‘princess of Africa.’



Cheddar Net worth



The business mogul allegedly has a net worth of between $800 million and $900 million.



His sources of wealth include ventures into real estate with over 500 residential and rental units and the selling of a tech company in the U.K.

In addition to his business ventures, the tycoon also owns various residences in Ghana, and the U.S. He is also the proud owner of a collection of supercars with an estimated value of around $3 million total.



Cheddar cars



Nana Kwame Bediako’s cars Kwame is a car enthusiast and owns several cars. Here is a look at the vehicles in his current collection.



Rezvani Tank: This is an off-road vehicle manufactured by Rezvani Motors in Irvine, California. It is powered by a 6.4-litre V8 engine that outputs 500 horsepower.



Mercedes Maybach: The businessman owns two of these with customised number plates with ‘FJIC’ and ‘FJ2C’ labels. The letters and numbers are derived from Kwame’s other name, Freedom Jacob Caesar.



Mercedes 300SL Gullwing: This is a nice-looking sports car that features gull wings, as its name suggests. The car is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 engine capable of outputting 215 horsepower.



Rolls-Royce Cullinan: This luxurious vehicle is powered by a 6.8-litre V12 engine capable of 563 horsepower. It has frequently featured in Nana’s social media posts.



Lamborghini Aventador: This is an exotic sports car powered by a 6.5-litre V12 engine. It has a current market price of about $498,258 for the 2022 model.

