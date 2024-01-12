Cheddar beats both Mahama and Bawumia in a new presidential polls

- Advertisement -

On 8th January, Ghanaian Entrepreneur and real estate developer, Nana Kwame Bediako alias Freedom Jacob Caesar commonly known as Cheddar revealed that he is the man behind THE NEW FORCE.

Cheddar, who is also the founder and CEO of the Kwarleyz Group, made the declaration at a news conference to formally communicate the cancellation of the New Africa Foundation Convention at the Independence Square in Accra on Sunday.

He explained that the New Africa Foundation Convention was supposed to be a platform to discuss and find solutions to the challenges facing Africa. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the event was cancelled.

During the news conference, Bediako addressed the mystery of “The New Force” and revealed himself as the man behind the mask.



He stated that he wanted his absence to be felt, and wanted people to search for him, ultimately leading to his own revelation.

“I want my absence to be felt and I know for that reason you’re looking for the man, the man in the mask is sitting in front of you,” said Bediako.

The billboards and flyers with the inscription “The New Force” had sparked curiosity and speculation among Ghanaians prior to the revelation.

Many were intrigued by the movement and were eager to know the identity of the person behind it.

With the revelation, Bediako put an end to the speculation and confirmed that he was indeed the masked man.

Following the unveiling, EIB network conducted a fresh presidential poll between Cheddar, Bawumia, Mahama and Alan Kyeremateng.

Surprisingly, Cheddar’s new force was able to beat all the heavyweights in Ghana’s politics to emerge victorious.

Cheddar, has gained a reputation as a successful entrepreneur and real estate developer in Ghana.



His contributions to the country’s development have earned him recognition both locally and internationally.

Bediako’s revelation cames as a surprise to many, as it revealed a different side to his personality and highlighted his desire to make an impact beyond his business ventures.



By creating “The New Force” movement and keeping his identity a secret, he effectively captured the attention and curiosity of the general public.

