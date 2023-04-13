Ghanaian fashionista, businessman, and philanthropist born Nana Kwame Bediako but popularly known as Cheddar has once again that his generosity knows no bounds.

During the 50th birthday celebration of Nana Kwame who is the CEO of Analze Group Of Companies, Cheddar gave the celebrant a signed black cheque to withdraw any amount of money he wants.

This kind gesture from Cheddar has taken many by surprise because we all know the business mogul for his ‘big man things’ but this particular deed is extreme.

According to Cheddar, his decision to give Nana Kwame a blank cheque is because of the long-time friendship which has turned into a brotherhood.



Speaking to a set of bloggers who attended the event, Cheddar said;



Nana Kwame has been a friend, confidant and a brother to me for many years. He has stood by me through thick and thin and I cannot put a price on the value he brings ti my life. So I decided to give him a blank cheque as a token of my appreciation and gratitude for our friendship. He is handsome and a great father.



Pleased Nana Kwame wholeheartedly thanked Cheddar after receiving the gargantuan gift.

He in turn said; “I am speechless. This gift is beyond words, and I am grateful to Cease for his friendship and generosity”

@Slamhitfactory – MichealBlackson built a free school for Ghanaians … What has Freedom done ???

Charlie Pixel – Herrrrrrrr……this cheddar guy get flex…no size

Henryaduboateng – Go and do it for the needy

@SamuelOwusu – If it’s me I’m not sure I’ll be able to withdraw anything.

@Sheikahofficial – Which kinda nonsense set up be this ???. How Dey guy go take withdraw big money. You later come talk say he be greedy

