Chef Faila Abdul-Razak shows off her kitchen as she prepares for the cook-a-thon – VIDEO

Failatu Abdul-Razak is a Ghanaian chef who has been approved and given the green light to embark on a Guinness World Record challenge to break the record for the longest cooking marathon as first reported by ghpage.com.

She is set to take up the challenge on 1st to 5th January 2024 at the Modern City Hotel situated in Tamale and calls for all and sundry to come out in their numbers to show her all the support and love.

A video shared on Ghpage TV on instagram shows Faila and her team prepping up their kitchen for the much awaited moment to raise high the flag of Ghana and do her people proud.

The current record is held by Alan Fisher who broke Hilda Baci’s record months ago and the Tamale based chef is poised to bring the crown back to the female fraternity as she plans to cook for 120 hours.

Checkout out her clean and sleek kitchen in the video below