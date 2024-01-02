Chef Faila Cookathon: Failatu Abdul Razak wraps up first 24 hours of Guinness World Record breaking Cook-A-Thon

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian Chef Faila Abdul Razak has embarked on a cooking marathon endeavour at the Hotel in Tamale, the northern part of the West African country.

As at when this story was published, Failatu Abdul-Razak has accomplished her first 24 hours with more to go.

On the eve of the New Year in 2024, Failatu Abdul-Razak turned on the cooker to break the world record.

She takes on this extraordinary challenge to break the current record at 119 hours and 57 minutes, aiming to set her record by cooking for 120 hours or more.

This ambitious endeavor aims not only to showcase Chef Faila’s culinary skills but also to establish a new benchmark in the world of gastronomy.