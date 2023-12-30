“Support me like you supported Afua Asantewaa” – Failatu Abdul-Razak pleads with Ghanaians for her cook-a-thon

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian entrepreneur Failatu Abdul-Razak, whose bid for a Guinness World Record has been accepted, is calling for nationwide support in her quest to break the current cookathon record and set a new one.

The determined owner of a popular Tamale based restaurant plans to surpass Ireland’s Chef Alan Fisher’s remarkable feat of 119 hours and 57 minutes.

In an interview that circulated online and shared on Ghpage TV on instagram, Failatu expressed gratitude for the backing she has received so far.

She urged Ghanaians to rally behind her as they did for Afua Asantewaa, the bubbly songstress who just shattered the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon and currently awaiting confirmation, emphasizing the collective strength of community support.