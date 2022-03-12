type here...
Subscribe
GhPageSportsChelsea stranded as they're unable to buy fuel for team bus following...
Sports

Chelsea stranded as they’re unable to buy fuel for team bus following freezing of credit card

By Albert
Chelsea stranded as they're unable to buy fuel for team bus following freezing of credit card
- Advertisement -

According to Athletic, the UK government has temporarily frozen Chelsea’s credit cards.

According to reports, the reigning champions’ mobility in the UEFA Champions League and Premier League could be hampered as a result of this.

According to sources, the club’s credit card, which allows the team to pay ordinary costs such as petrol for the team bus, daily maintenance, and other minor expenses, was stopped by UK banks on Friday.

In light of this, there are rising fears that Chelsea’s credit cards will be frozen, leaving the club stuck and “unable to buy petrol for the team bus.”

It may also make it difficult for the reigning champions to travel to their UEFA Champions League and Premier League matches.

Meanwhile, the tragic news comes after the club’s owner, Roman Abramovich, was sanctioned by the UK government on Thursday and his assets were blocked as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich’s problems are reported to stem from his friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Due to the blockage of the club’s credit cards, Chelsea will be unable to sell tickets to games, sell club gear, or even sign players when the transfer window opens.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Saturday, March 12, 2022
    Accra
    clear sky
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    66 %
    2.6mph
    0 %
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News