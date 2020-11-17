Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta trolls Akrobeto for pronouncing his name wrong

- Advertisement -

Akrobeto is probably the most talked about media personality in the country today.

His hilarious news anchor role on the Real News on UTV has crossed the borders of Ghana and has earned him recognition across the globe.

Born Akwasi Boadi, a funny video of the comic actor struggling while announcing the results from a matchday in the English Premier League recently featured on a Sports Show on Spanish Television.

Akrobeto fumbled while giving the results from fixtures of clubs whose names are easily recognisable by sports fans all over the world.

The Spanish broadcaster by name Josep Pedrerol could not believe how a newscaster could confidently mispronounce names of popular teams on live TV.

In another development, a video of Akrobeto tearing Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta’s name apart on his show has also gone viral.

Calling out Kasar Azikipi instead of Cesar Azpilicueta, Akrobeto quickly brushed over the footballer’s name as if viewers could not hear him.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Akrobeto destroys Azpilicueta's name in new video pic.twitter.com/jrOBWWIUso — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) November 17, 2020

Meanwhile, tweeps have dug out an old video of the footballer teaching people how to spell and pronounce his name.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Video of Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta teaching Akrobeto and others how to pronounce his name pic.twitter.com/vdoNSz3Oau — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) November 17, 2020

The video posted on Twitter will surely aid Akrobeto in pronouncing his name correctly the next time.

The actor who doubles as a news anchor seems destined for greater heights as he is gradually gaining international acclaim as an actor and comedian.