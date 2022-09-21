- Advertisement -

Nana Crack, the Chief who has been on the run over the death of a nursing student, has been arrested by Police in Mankessim in the Central Region.

Georgina Asor Botchwey, 25, was reported missing some weeks ago after she travelled from Yeji to Cape Coast for a job interview. Frantic efforts to find her had proven futile.

A pastor was arrested on Tuesday, September 20, in connection with her disappearance.

He confessed to aiding a chief – the Tufohene of Ekumfi Akwakrom – to kidnap the nurse trainee and secretly burying her in his room.

He led investigators to one of the uncompleted rooms of the chief, where the remains of Georgina Asor Botchwey were exhumed.

Reports say the two, after kidnapping the student, may have had several bouts of sex with her and killed her.

The body is said to have been buried for the past three weeks.

Nana Crack, the chief who is also said to be the President of the Mankessim Traders Association, was arrested less than 24 hours after the incident.

Police investigations continue.