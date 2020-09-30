Chinese man enstooled Nkosuohene rejects the title

type here...
By Qwame Benedict
Sun Qiang
Sun Qiang the Chinese national who made the airwaves some weeks ago after he was enstooled as Nkosuohene of Asenyanso Village in the Afram Plains has rejected the title with immediate effect.

Per the reports gathered, Sun Qiang denounced the title of Nkosuohene following the anger expressed towards the chiefs and people of Kwahu Abetifi by some persons who felt aggrieved by his enstoolment.

At a press conference to announce his denouncement as Nkosuohene, spokesperson for the Chinese man Baba Issah, condemned the negative reactions of the general public towards the enstoolment of Mr Qiang.

He, however, noted that despite his denouncement, Mr Qiang will still remain committed to the development of the area.

“He is thankful to all of you for the opportunity. However, today, what he’s saying to Ghanaians and the world is that he is no more interested in the chieftaincy title. He came for development, and so he is dissociating himself from the title.

“The development of Afram Agya is a priority to him and so he still remains focused to the development of the area. He is, therefore, appealing to everyone who is interested in farming to come to the area and do so in order to create employment for the youth and people of the area,” Baba Issah said.

The Chinese man who operates an ethanol factory in the area also extended an invitation to businessmen and farmers interested in cassava farming to come to the area and cultivate cassava farms which will supply the factory to enable him reach the 700 jobs goal he set for the factory.

The Chinese was enstooled under the traditional stool name Barima Kofi Ayeboafo at Kwahu Afram Plains popularly called Afram Agya in the Eastern Region.

Source:Ghpage

Wednesday, September 30, 2020
