Chris Attoh speaks on his alleged involvement in late wife’s murder

Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh has spoken to clarify his alleged involvement in the gruesome murder of his late wife, Bettie Jennifer.

According to him, he was never considered a suspect in the case involving the sudden death of his wife.

In an interview with Zion Felix, Chris Attoh stated that, contrary to popular opinion, he had nothing to do with the murder of his wife although a tweet he had made at the time was suspicious.

“The tweet was about being truthful in relationships,” she explained. And I am a firm believer in this. Whatever you choose to call it, it’s a coincidence. But I’ll take this opportunity to state unequivocally that I was never a suspect in Bettie’s death. Never will I be.

“Bettie was one of my favourite people. And, while it’s natural for law authorities to speak with loved ones and close relatives in such circumstances, you should avoid being labelled as a suspect. If I did anything, I’m not going to be here. Let me state unequivocally that I have never been a suspect in that case.”

Speaking on why it had taken him long to speak on the issue, Chris Attoh attributed his silence to his quiet and reserved demeanour which has made him impossible for him to make public statements about his wife’s murder.

“To tell you the truth, I’m a very private person.” And if I didn’t do what I did, I’d be the most silent person in the room. Because I enjoy observing people and have nothing to prove to them. Who am I supposed to answer to, after all? And I’ve learned from my prior sins of oversharing that those who love me are affected.”

Chris Attoh was full of praise for the late Bettie Jennifer when he said he has decided to protect her memory by keeping some pieces of info to himself.

BACKGROUND

Barely 8 months after the private wedding ceremony at Dansoman in Accra on 6th October 2018, reports went out today, 11 May that the wife of Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh, Bettie Jenifer was shot dead in Maryland, USA.

The police report revealed that Bettie Jenifer had closed from work around 5:00 PM yesterday evening, 10th May when he was approached by “a black male with a thick build and black hair, wearing a dark shirt and pants” who had a gun.

Bettie tried to flee but she was shot by the killer. She was pronounced dead when she was rushed to a hospital in Maryland.