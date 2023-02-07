Christian Atsu was rescued hours after Pastor Elvis Agyemang prayed for him

Former Newcastle winger Christian Atsu has been found alive after being buried under rubble in the earthquake that hit Turkey.

The 31-year-old Ghana international, now playing for Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor, was said to be missing after teammates and members of the club’s technical staff had reportedly been pulled from the rubble.

More than 5,000 people have been killed after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria during the early hours of Monday morning, followed by a second of 7.5.

Hatayspor vice president Mustafa Ozat provided a positive update on Atsu, but the club’s sporting director Taner Savut remains in the collapsed building.

“Christian Atsu was removed from the wreckage with injuries,” Ozat told Turkish radio station Radyo Gol.

Ghanaians have jubilated over this good news. Some social media users have drawn our attention to something that is somewhat uncanny but can’t say much about it. Matters of spirituality can’t be explained.

Some netizens say Christian Atsu was rescued hours after Pastor Elvis Agyemang of the Alpha Hour prayer movement shared a photo of the player on his Twitter page where he mentioned that he is in his prayer.

