It has now been confirmed that Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu lost his life following the earthquake in Turkey where he was based a few days ago.

Currently, social media users and Ghanaians are mourning the loss of the footballer.

According to a source, the player was unhappy in Turkey and wanted to leave the club and the country in search of another club somewhere to continue his career.

It continued that a meeting was held with the managers of the team and he was granted permission to leave but before he could finally say goodbye to his team he scored a goal and this changed his decision of leaving the club.

Also Read: Mubarak Wakaso tearfully reacts to Christian Atsu’s death

According to his Hatayspor club, Atsu had a visa to leave Turkey on Sunday night February 5, 2023, but since he was in a jubilation mood, he cancelled it because he had scored his first goal.

Club Administrative Manager Fatih Ilek in an interview said: “Christian Atsu, before the match with Gaziantep FK before the earthquake, told the coach that he wanted to take more time. “If I find the team, he can leave. Can I?” Volkan Hodja accepted his request. He did not take time in that match, but he had a ticket after the Kas?mpa?a match. He was going to go abroad to his family.”

“In the Kas?mpa?a match, the teacher (coach) gave the task and Atsu played very well. He also scored in the last second. There was such a great unity after the match that Volkan’s teacher’s embrace of him and his joy in the field and in the locker room cannot go away. This is the destiny point. There was a plane ticket, but he gave up because he played well and scored the goal.

“After the enthusiasm he experienced, he said, ‘I will not go, I will stay here’. He was caught in an earthquake on his happiest day. He had a flight at 11 pm. Istanbul would then go to France. He gave up, it was a complete tragedy,he concluded”

Read More: Friends and fans react to death of Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu