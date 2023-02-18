- Advertisement -

Just about two hours ago, Turkish-based football agent Murat Uzunmehmet confirmed that Christian Atsu has been discovered dead under the wreckage after the horrific earthquake that struck two weeks ago.

Until his death was discovered, the forward was confined for 11 days.

Christian Atsu’s best friend both in the Blackstars team and in real life, Mubarak Wakaso has sadly reacted to the devastating news.

READ ALSO: Christian Atsu is dead, agent confirms

The two were not only teammates but also close friends who often shared jokes and banter with each other on social media.

In the wake of the news, Wakaso took to Twitter and shared a simple yet poignant message, “Rest well,” reflecting the profound heartbreak he feels.

Rest well ??? — M.M.JUNIOR WAKASO (@WakasoBobby) February 18, 2023

READ ALSO: Update: Christian Atsu’s passport found under the rubble

Christian Atsu was reportedly among those trapped under debris on Monday, February 6, following the earthquakes that shook Turkey and Syria. As a result, both current president Nana Akufo-Addo and former president John Mahama asked for prayers for his speedy recovery.

Atsu’s club announced the following day that he had been saved with merely a foot injury. Hatayaspor later revealed that it was merely a matter of identity confusion and that Atsu had not been located.

People’s confidence and optimism that Atsu would also be discovered alive increased as a result of the widespread distribution of footage showing individuals being rescued.

READ ALSO: Update: TTK miners finally discover Christian Atsu’s room; Finds his personal belongings