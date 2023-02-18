type here...
Mubarak Wakaso tearfully reacts to Christian Atsu’s death

By Armani Brooklyn
Mubarak Wakaso tearfully reacts to Christian Atsu's death
Just about two hours ago, Turkish-based football agent Murat Uzunmehmet confirmed that Christian Atsu has been discovered dead under the wreckage after the horrific earthquake that struck two weeks ago.

Until his death was discovered, the forward was confined for 11 days.

Christian Atsu’s best friend both in the Blackstars team and in real life, Mubarak Wakaso has sadly reacted to the devastating news.

The two were not only teammates but also close friends who often shared jokes and banter with each other on social media.

In the wake of the news, Wakaso took to Twitter and shared a simple yet poignant message, “Rest well,” reflecting the profound heartbreak he feels.

Christian Atsu was reportedly among those trapped under debris on Monday, February 6, following the earthquakes that shook Turkey and Syria. As a result, both current president Nana Akufo-Addo and former president John Mahama asked for prayers for his speedy recovery.

Atsu’s club announced the following day that he had been saved with merely a foot injury. Hatayaspor later revealed that it was merely a matter of identity confusion and that Atsu had not been located.

People’s confidence and optimism that Atsu would also be discovered alive increased as a result of the widespread distribution of footage showing individuals being rescued.

