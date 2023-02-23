Ghanaians are currently still mourning Christian Atsu who was confirmed dead last Saturday and Rev Anthony Kwadwo Boakye who died yesterday.

In the midst of the grieving, an old video of the late man of God, predicting doom on Christian Atsu has surfaced online.

In the video, the founder of Resurrection Power New Generation Church emphatically stated that Christina Atsu alongside all the other Black star players who are in dreadlocks won’t make it to Heaven.

READ ALSO: Rev Anthony Kwadwo Boakye is dead – Full gist here

In the old video which has resurfaced and caused a massive stir online, the man of God admitted that Christian Atsu is a very talented footballer and he really loves him but his rascal hairstyle won’t permit him to pass through the gates of Heaven.

As hilariously remarked by the deceased man of God, the first time he saw late Atsu in dreadlocks, he thought he had seen ‘sasabonsam’.

In the latter part of the video, Rev Anthony Kwadwo Boakye bragged that he’s the only man of God who can admonish these football stars because of the mighty power vested in him by the almighty.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Christian Atsu’s wife shares black and white family photos to mourn her late husband