Christian Atsu: Video of player’s last happy moment on the pitch before his death surface

The news of the death of Christian Atsu has closed mouths and shocked the entire world especially Ghanaians and football lovers.

Turkish-based football agent Murat Uzunmehmet confirmed that Christian Atsu has been discovered dead under the wreckage after the horrific earthquake that struck two weeks ago.

Until his death was discovered, the forward was confined for 11 days. Only God knows the pain and sad reflection he went through whiles trapped under the rubble.

It has been confirmed that Atsu is no more among the living. He has joined the numerous football legends in Heaven awaiting the final sound of the Trumpet.

Hopes were at least high that the kind-hearted footballer would be found alive following the Earthquake in Turkey and Syria that has claimed over 5,000 lives.

Christian Atsu was reportedly among those trapped under debris on Monday, February 6, following the earthquakes that shook Turkey and Syria.

As a result, both current president Nana Akufo-Addo and former president John Mahama asked for prayers for his speedy recovery.

Atsu’s club announced the following day that he had been saved with merely a foot injury. Hatayaspor later revealed that it was merely a matter of identity confusion and that Atsu had not been located.

People’s confidence and optimism that Atsu would also be discovered alive increased as a result of the widespread distribution of footage showing individuals being rescued. But that hope never saw the light.

Following this sad development, photos and videos of the Player have been splashed on social media in memory of him.

One of the very few videos that have caught the attention and have caused tears to drop from the eyes of fans and family is his very last moment on the field of play.

Christian Atsu, prior to the earthquake, played for his team and scored a terrific free-kick goal in the last minute to win the game for his team. His strike brought joy to the faces of supporters of Hatayspor.

A video of the moment Christian Atsu was behind the ball taking the free-kick is trending on Twitter.

Ghana has lost a beautiful soul. His name would forever be remembered as one of the greatest players ever to have lived. It’s SAD.