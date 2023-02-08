For the past 3 days, Christian Atsu has been trending on the internet both locally and internationally after he got trapped under rubble following the 7.6 magnitude earthquake that happened in Turkey and in the North of Syria last Monday.

There have been over 100 reports about the player’s conditions all from different sources that contradict each other.

Early Tuesday morning, news outlets including Al Jazeera, The Mirror UK, The Independent, Goal.com and a host of others reported on their news websites that Atsu has been rescued.

The news sent joy into the hearts of the millions of Ghanaians who were fervently praying for the players to be found alive.

Just a few hours after the positive news went viral and received massive engagement on social media, another report from a Turkish journalist refuted the claims that Atsu has actually been found.

All this while, there hadn’t been any official statement from Ghana’s embassy in Turkey until this morning.

Speaking in an exclusive phone-in interview just a few minutes ago, Ghana’s ambassador to Turkey, Francisca Ashitey-Odunton emphatically stated that Christian Atsu has been rescued alive from the rubble and sent to the hospital to receive treatment.

She additionally stressed that she’s yet to establish physical contact with the player but she can confidently tell the whole world that Atsu is alive.

In her own words;

“We’re yet to establish contact with Christian Atsu because of the confusion around but we know he’s been pulled out of the rubble and sent to the hospital”.

“But we don’t know which particular hospital he’s been sent to. We’re working with the ministry of foreign affairs in locating his hospital and the ministry has assured me that they’ll find him”.

Francisca Ashitey-Odunton (Ghana’s Ambassador to Turkey) ?



"We’re yet to establish contact with Christian Atsu because of the confusion around but we know he’s been pulled out of the rubble and sent to the hospital". pic.twitter.com/2n4N8FHs6D — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) February 8, 2023

May this new report be accurate once and for all because Atsu’s story has sent all of us into a deep rollercoaster.

