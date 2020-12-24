CID invites Inusah Fuseini for asking Mahama to declare himself president and form parallel gov’t

- Advertisement -

The Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service has invited the MP for Tamale Central, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini.

He has been invited for questioning over comments he made on a media platform, suggesting that John Dramani Mahama “declares himself president and form a parallel government”.

The CID formally wrote to the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Aaron Oquaye requesting the legislator’s presence on Thursday, 24 December 2020 to assist with investigations.

A letter signed by Director-General, CID COP I. K Yeboah read: “The CID is investigating a case in which the MP for Tamale Central Hon Alhaji Inusah Fuseini on Pan-African TV show, made some comments that:

‘I have said and I’ve advocated that the National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama and former president of the Republic of Ghana, declare himself president and form a parallel goveRepublic

“It would be appreciated if you could release the aforementioned MP to report to the Director of Operations CID at the CID Headquarters, Second floor, Room 2 on Thursday, 24 December 2020 at 1000 hours to assist with investigations”.

Parliament has hence sent the invitation from the CID to Mr Fuseini in writing.

Considering the fact that the House has adjourned, the Speaker entreated him to honour the invitation.

A letter signed by the Deputy Director in charge of legal services of Parliament, Nana Tawiah Okyir, on behalf of the Clerk of Parliament stated:

“I am directed by the Rt Hon Speaker to bring to your attention the attached letter of invitation from the Ghana Police Service requesting you to assist with ongoing investigations.

“Mr Speaker, having regard to the limitations of Articles 117 and 118 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic, and noting the fact that the House is currently adjourned sine die has asked that you make yourself available for the interaction with the Ghana Police on Thursday, 24 December 2020 at 10 am at the CID Headquarters, Second floor, Room 2”.