#Ciri2020: List of all the celebrities who attended in style
Entertainment

#Ciri2020: List of all the celebrities who attended in style

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Celebrities-at-Ciri2020
Celebrities-at-Ciri2020
The rich will continue to show class to always prove a point. Ciri2020 held yesterday saw the display of wealth and riches as the Despite family shattered the whole place.

The traditional wedding ceremony between Richard Peprah and Cindy Ofori Sarpong, Daughter of Special Ice CEO, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong was held at East Legon.

Ciri2020 was massively attended by A-list celebrities in the country. The likes of Nana Ama Mcbrown, Kennedy Osei, Fadda Dickson, Abeiku Santana, Sefa, D Black, Daddy Lumba, Amakye Dede, Akwaboah, Lilwin, Daughters of Glorious Jesus were present.

Below is a video of the moment the celebrities met to have a goof time at Ciri2020;

Other celebrities including movie actors, musicians, producers, and other business moguls of the businessman (Dr Ofori Sarpong) and his brother Dr Osei Kwame Despite showed up.

Kennedy Osei together with the many groomsmen stole the show with their dance moves.

Watch the video;

Source:GHPAGE

