Comic actor Clemento Suarez real name Clement Ashiteye last weekend got engaged with his girlfriend at a coded and private location in Kumasi.

The news came as a suprise to many judging from the fact that he never publicise it or never gave a hint that he was about to tie the knot with his girlfriend.

He has finally broken his silence and called out some female celebrities he proposed to who in return turned him down for reasons best known to themselves.

According to Clemento Suarez, actress Cecilia Gyaase konamah widely known as Abena Ghana turned down his marriage proposal when he came forward.

He posted: “@abenaghanaofficial when I proposed to you with balloons you rejected me…Now…”

See screenshot below:

Clemento Suarez screenshot

He didn’t end there as he continued and added the names of females to the list by sharing;

“@she_loves_stonebwoyb when I proposed to you,you said I should go and cut my hair ….”

See screenshot below:

Clemento Suarez is now engaged to his girlfriend who has been identified as Sylvia Bioh.