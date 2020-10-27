Clemento Suarez get guests at his Traditional wedding laughing hard (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Clemento Suarez last weekend at his traditional wedding to long time girlfriend who has been identified as Sylvia Bioh got patrons who had gathered at the event laughing.

Being a comic actor Clemento one would have expected that he was going to be calm during the whole program and not display but it was far from that as decided to use the opportunity at the ceremony to release tension.

Well in a video sighted, Clemento Suarez left everyone laughing after the leader of his wife’s family asked him to confirm if that’s the lady he wants to marry.

In responding to the question, he spoke silently to the person who had asked the question but he was asked to speak out loud so the guest could hear him out.

As usual in every marriage ceremony there are people who would be making noise and one guest on top of his voice asked Clemento to say it louder.

But Clemento in his response asked “Who are you..?”

Watch the video below:

Congratulations to them.