News
News

Clever thief reveals how he steals and hides fowl in his pants after being caught

By Albert
Clever thief reveals how he steals and hides fowl in his pants after being caught
A video has been trending on the internet that gives an interesting account of a clever thief, revealing how he steals and hides fowl in his pants.

After being caught, the thief had hidden some fowl he had stolen in his pants and was transporting them to wherever he had come from.

In the video, he was forced to bring out the fowl in his pants which had been disguised nicely and would have to take a detective to identify them.

He was able to bring out three fowl that were cleverly hidden in his pants.

With so much apprehension written all over his face, he was videoed as he removed each fowl with tact and cleverness.

He was in the company of the police after he had been arrested.

