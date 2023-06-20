“Come & chop us for free, just bring along your condom” – Kumasi sex workers tell GH men

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A set of Kumasi-based sex workers have gone viral on social media after revealing that they are ready to offer free sex to men who are willing to get intimate with them.

In the circulating video, the sex workers disclosed that they are running a free promotion for all Ghanaian men who have been sex-starved.

As disclosed by the sex workers, any man who’s ready to have intercourse should just come to their brothel with a condom.

Apparently, sex workers in Kumasi charge between GHC 50-1000 depending on a lot of factors such as hours, age of the sex worker location etc.

