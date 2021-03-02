Commercial driver caught delivering two human heads in Nigeria

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian driver, Saka Hassan, was found in possession of two human heads and has been apprehended en route to Akure.

According to a report by Instablog9ja, a commercial driver, aged 30, was dispatching two human heads in the trunk of his car when he was caught.

The driver claimed that he received the carton containing the human heads in Lokoja to be delivered to somebody in Akure.

Hassan mentioned that the owner dropped the carton off leaving him the phone number of who the ”goods” were to be delivered to and snuck away immediately.

He explained that he did not know the person he was supposed to deliver it to and was only dispatching the brown carton as he had been asked to.

However, the suspect was arrested by officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency along- Owo-Akure road in Ondo state.

According to the State Commander of NDLEA, Mr Haruna Gagara, his men intercepted the ash colour Nissan Sunny Car while on patrol along Owo – Akure Road and found two human heads.